A Marvel Movie Without Kevin Feige's Involvement Influenced Avengers: Endgame

It's been six years since "Avengers: Endgame" was released, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not come close to replicating the level of emotional pay-off of that movie, which culminated an entire decade's worth of MCU storytelling on the big screen. Its gargantuan box office conquest was inevitable, and not easily duplicated.

Achieving the sheer level of spectacle in that movie, which manages to tell a compelling time-travel story while also building to a titanic, world-shaking battle featuring dozens of characters, is no easy task. That the movie also got to conclude the story of the original Avengers in a mostly satisfying way, with powerful send-offs to Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that paid off the previous decade of the MCU remains this franchise's biggest singular accomplishment, even if Jon Favreau tried to stop the latter from happening.

When the MCU started, superheroes retiring, dying, or otherwise having their stories end definitively was practically inconceivable. Sure, by the time the first "Avengers" came out, Christopher Nolan effectively retired his Batman in "The Dark Knight Rises," but that's less surprising considering the audience knew the story of Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne was always going to be limited, especially compared to the ongoing MCU.

So when the time came to conclude the story of Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige surprisingly took inspiration from a beloved and acclaimed comic book movie he did not work on. That movie was "Logan."