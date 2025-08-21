Strange New Worlds' Documentary Episode Takes Aim At Modern Star Trek's Biggest Problem

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (titled "What Is Starfleet?"), a young civilian named Beto Ortegas (Mynor Lüken), the brother of the hotshot pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), has decided to make a documentary film about daily operations on the U.S.S. Enterprise and how the ship's Starfleet officers carry out a typical mission. Beto has an agenda, however. He doesn't want to merely vaunt Starfleet; he wants to confront it. He sees Starfleet as an aggressive military organization that's more devoted to conflict and violence than peace and diplomacy, despite its claims to the contrary.

Beto's suspicions prove to be disappointingly true when it comes to the Enterprise's current mission. The Federation has, quite bafflingly, taken sides in a war between two non-Federation worlds and has agreed to aid the aggressors, the Lutani, in their efforts to overthrow their foes. As a result, the Enterprise has been sent to retrieve a space-dwelling, starship-sized alien that has been specially bred to serve as a destructive weapon. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) sees that the alien is going to be a weapon and continues with the mission anyway. There are multiple times when Pike talks about how he and his crew need to follow orders, stating that the true nature of their mission is classified. Only through independent investigation and a careful moral re-wiring do Pike and his officers begin to question the ethics of delivering an enslaved killer alien to the aggressors of a murderous war.

Notably, it's never revealed how Starfleet became so deeply involved in a war effort to begin with. The "Star Trek" franchise has always famously been a property devoted to pacifism, not violence. War is the ultimate moral failure in the "Star Trek" universe, and Starfleet typically only becomes involved in an armed conflict when literally all other options have been exhausted.

But there may be something larger at play here. Perhaps the writers behind "What Is Starfleet?" are trying to make a comment on the way the "Star Trek" franchise has become distressingly violent since it began a new life on Paramount+.