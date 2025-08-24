Severance's Adam Scott Almost Quit Acting After Losing A Major HBO TV Series

On "Severance," Adam Scott has the tricky job of playing two roles in one. For part of the series, he plays Mark Scout, a sad sack who has become depressed following the death of his wife Gemma (Dichen Lachman). This has also led to him accepting a job with Lumon, a mysterious corporation that claims to offer the ultimate in work/life balance. Thanks to a brain implant, Mark loses all memories of the outside world when he's at the Lumon offices. When he leaves work, his outside memories are restored but his work day has been erased.

Of course, the Mark on the inside — "innie" Mark — has no memories of the outside world and quickly forms a personality of his own. Innie Mark is not told anything about his outside life, as he is required to be wholly devoted to Lumon. He doesn't even know his own last name and has never experienced sleep first hand. Mark is two tricky roles in one, and Scott has played them both so well that he has, to date, received two Emmy nominations for his work.

And it is well-deserved. Scott is one of those actors who has been relentlessly toiling away at his career for decades, constantly honing his craft and becoming better with each passing gig. He has been involved in dozens of hit films and TV shows, but he didn't really explode in the public consciousness until he joined the cast of "Parks and Recreation" in 2010. Only now that he's famous are people recalling that he began his career in the 1990s with small roles in movies like "Star Trek: First Contact" and "Hellraiser: Bloodline" (both of which came out in 1996). Scott has never had a "plan B" for his career, so it's a good thing acting has paid off.

But there was a time when he hit a career wall hard enough to give him an existential crisis. On an episode of "Good Hang," as hosted by his "Parks" co-star Amy Poehler, Scott admitted that he briefly considered giving up on acting after he wasn't hired to play the role of David Fisher on the HBO series "Six Feet Under."