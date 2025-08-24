Bob Odenkirk Knows Exactly What A Better Call Saul Revival Would Look Like

When "Breaking Bad" came to an end in 2013, it was hard to say goodbye. The rollercoaster of a series brought more twists and turns than any other show from the so-called Golden Age of TV. Then it was announced that writers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould weren't finished yet, and they created a prequel series centered on Bob Odenkirk's scene-stealing criminal attorney, Saul Goodman.

It felt like a recipe for disaster, but the series was a perfect chemical concoction of heart and thrills that would give Heisenberg's blue crystal a run for its money. The show straddled the line between telling its own story and intersecting with the world of "Breaking Bad," and in many ways it surpassed the series that birthed it by creating an even more textured and nuanced world than the pulpy thrill ride that made "Breaking Bad" such a cultural touchstone.

But "Better Call Saul" also had to come to an end. Even if it holds the heartbreaking title of earning the most Emmy nominations without a single win with a crushing 0-53 record, the "Better Call Saul" finale definitively closed the book on "Breaking Bad" by sending slippin' Jimmy McGill to the slammer as his life of crime finally caught up to him.

Fans might have been glad to see the narcissist Walter White meet his maker in the finale of "Breaking Bad," but saying goodbye to the doomed Jimmy McGill was never easy. That goes doubly so for Odenkirk, who wore those ill-fitting suits for the better part of a decade, and in a recent interview with Today.com, Odenkirk detailed exactly what it would take to get him back into Jimmy's shoes.