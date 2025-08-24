Bob Odenkirk Knows Exactly What A Better Call Saul Revival Would Look Like
When "Breaking Bad" came to an end in 2013, it was hard to say goodbye. The rollercoaster of a series brought more twists and turns than any other show from the so-called Golden Age of TV. Then it was announced that writers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould weren't finished yet, and they created a prequel series centered on Bob Odenkirk's scene-stealing criminal attorney, Saul Goodman.
It felt like a recipe for disaster, but the series was a perfect chemical concoction of heart and thrills that would give Heisenberg's blue crystal a run for its money. The show straddled the line between telling its own story and intersecting with the world of "Breaking Bad," and in many ways it surpassed the series that birthed it by creating an even more textured and nuanced world than the pulpy thrill ride that made "Breaking Bad" such a cultural touchstone.
But "Better Call Saul" also had to come to an end. Even if it holds the heartbreaking title of earning the most Emmy nominations without a single win with a crushing 0-53 record, the "Better Call Saul" finale definitively closed the book on "Breaking Bad" by sending slippin' Jimmy McGill to the slammer as his life of crime finally caught up to him.
Fans might have been glad to see the narcissist Walter White meet his maker in the finale of "Breaking Bad," but saying goodbye to the doomed Jimmy McGill was never easy. That goes doubly so for Odenkirk, who wore those ill-fitting suits for the better part of a decade, and in a recent interview with Today.com, Odenkirk detailed exactly what it would take to get him back into Jimmy's shoes.
Saul's story ended in prison, and that's where Jimmy's next chapter should find him
The final season of "Better Call Saul" was filled with shocking moments, but the most painful was to see Jimmy and Kim kept apart by the walls of his incarceration. With the weight of all his actions finally catching up to him, Saul aka Jimmy pleaded guilty to his long, long list of crimes and was sentenced to 86 years in a maximum security prison. And if Odenkirk were to ever step back into Jimmy's shoes, that's exactly where we'd find him:
"He's not getting out. If there's another Saul show, it takes place inside prison."
As a master manipulator, it's fun to imagine what kind of hijinks Saul would get up to within the confines of a prison cell. He was always at his best with his back against the wall, and in prison, he'd be in his tightest cage yet. But before we get ahead of ourselves imagining what cons Jimmy would pull in prison, Odenkirk's second requirement would be to have "Better Call Saul" showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould back steering the ship:
"They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it."
Odenkirk credits Saul Goodman with changing the entire course of his life, and while he says he's "given more to that part than anything" else he's ever done, he's also "fine with moving on," because playing a conflicted guy like Saul is "hard to play after a while ... You can't just carry that guy around all the time."
Whether Gilligan, Gould, and Odenkirk decide to pick up Saul one more time seems unlikely, but with a slippery character like Saul Goodman, you never know when he might weasel his way back into the spotlight.