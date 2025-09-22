A Matthew McConaughey Drama From The Creator Of Peaky Blinders Had A Controversial Production

Do you remember the movie "Serenity?" No, not the film that brought Joss Whedon's science fiction western TV series "Firefly" to a dramatic end. This "Serenity" is a much wilder beast. Written and directed by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight (we even interviewed him about it here!), "Serenity" stars Matthew McConaughey as a fishing boat captain who is lured into a web of deceit and murder by a femme fatale played by Anne Hathaway. On the surface, the film looks like it's a genre exercise in bringing the classic film noir to the 21st century, echoing many of the genre's staples while transporting its setting to a beautiful tropical island. But lurking under that crystal clear water is a twist that has made "Serenity" infamous as one of the best "WTF am I watching?" movies in recent memory:

Spoiler alert for "Serenity," a 6-year-old movie.

This island is so perfect you might just think it was created in a computer program, and you'd be right. McConaughey's fisherman character sets aside his pursuit of Justice (his name for a giant yellowfin tuna) to pursue a very different kind of justice: killing Anne Hathaway's abusive husband, Jason Clarke. While he prepares for the murder, he's pursued by a clumsy, incompetent businessman played by "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, but he isn't just a businessman. Strong explains that McConaughey isn't actually alive: he's a character in a fishing video game that Hathaway's son has hacked to play out his fantasy of killing his own abusive stepfather.

Turning this horny neo-noir into a video game mashup movie produces one of the wackiest endings of all time, in which McConaughay goes forward with killing the artificial Jason Clarke inside the fishing video game to then inspire the young boy to kill Jason Clarke in real life.

But if you thought that was an overly complicated bit of storytelling, it's nothing compared to the controversy that has been brewing in the tropical island of Mauritius, where the film has become embroiled in a scandal that allegedly goes all the way to the country's former prime minister.