Is Russell Crowe's Gladiator Based On A True Story?

Things get even more complicated when you look at how the larger storyline of "Gladiator" actually dances with the truth. Marcus Aurelius really did live to an old age and was constantly fighting Germans on the Roman borders. Commodus did take over after him and proceeded to rule as an absolute tyrant. However, as the movie progresses, there are some major deviations. For instance, there's no evidence that Commodus killed his father. Similarly, Marcus Aurelius was a wise, philosophical old emperor, but he didn't go so far as to try to restore the Roman Republic. By all accounts, he chose Commodus as his heir. Still, the inspiration is clearly there. Ridley Scott simply took the concept of artistic license very literally in telling his tale. ("Gladiator 2" also has close connections to historical reality, albeit in the midst of major fictional elements.)

One of the best examples of a fictional character who draws heavily on historical reality is Senator Gracchus. Played by Derek Jacobi, the politician stands out in the film as a trusted ally in a den of snakes. Throughout the movie he works behind the scenes to help the heroes, and at the end he's given the responsibility of guiding Rome back to a republic. Though the character was invented for the film, Gracchus is clearly inspired by a pair of senators much earlier in Roman history: the populists Tiberius and Gaius Gracchus. Along with sharing a name, both the real and fictional members of this Gracchi trio were individuals who subverted the system and worked to help the people (albeit in very different ways).

Unlike his movie counterpart, the real Commodus actually loved to fight in the arena, but he didn't die there. He was poisoned by his concubine, Marcia, as part of an assassination plot. Then, when the poison failed to finish him off, the conspirators sent Commodus' personal trainer, a wrestler called Narcissus, to strangle him while he was taking a bath. At a stretch, he was killed by a gladiator — but not the gladiator depicted in the movie.