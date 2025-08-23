One Of South Park's Best Episodes Was Based On A Terrifying (But Hilarious) True Story

In the "South Park" episode "Make Love, Not Warcraft" (October 4, 2006), Stan and Cartman (Trey Parker) and Kyle and Kenny (Matt Stone) have fallen in love with the new online fantasy video game "World of Warcraft." They have created fantasy avatars for themselves and look forward to leveling up, becoming more powerful, and advancing in the game. Their efforts, however, are soon stymied by an anonymous, ultra-powerful player who slaughters them as soon as they log in. The four boys would like to fight this mysterious player — seen in his own apartment as an awkward adult — but they aren't nearly strong enough. The kids devise a plan to level up in secret, hiding out in the woods from their enemy, slaughtering boars for single experience points. points. Their plan, however, requires constant devotion, forcing them to stay at their computers for days on end. They soon gain weight and develop bad skin from their "Warcraft" habit.

"Make Love, Not Warcraft" is one of the better episodes of the series, mocking the obsessive nature of online RPG players while also understanding a great deal about the appeal of the game and the lifestyle it fosters. The episode would go on to win an Emmy.

"Make Love, Not Warcraft" also makes extensive use of in-game CGI animation, giving "South Park" some striking visual variety. The CGI portions were actually made in collaboration with Blizzard, the company that makes "World of Warcraft," and they were happy to loan "South Park" their visual and technical assets. However, as Parker and Stone were making the episode, using a real-life "Warcraft" game as a model, an online player somehow hacked into their server ... and began giving them grief. Gaming lexicon refers to such players as griefers. It was curious that Parker and Stone had written a story about a griefer vexing their fictional characters, and then suddenly had to deal with one in real life. Parker and Stone talked bout the incident in a brief video interview on the Comedy Mountain YouTube channel.