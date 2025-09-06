George Clooney Starred In An Oscar-Winning Movie From The Creator Of Andor

After high-profile attorney Arthur Edens (Tom Wilkinson) undergoes a public breakdown in the middle of a deposition, the $3 billion dollar class action lawsuit he had been handling suddenly finds itself in jeopardy. Due to the personal nature of the crisis, Clayton must marginally soften his characteristic bluntness as a fixer and find a way to get Edens back on the right track.

What begins as just another task turns into an agonizing examination of personal morality/conscience. While Clayton is acutely aware of the superficial civility that masks the ugliness of the corporate world, isn't he also a part of that facade? After all, if the corporate machine is a giant superstructure, cogs like Michael Clayton are molded to serve it, even when that machine renders them helpless and strips them of any integrity that might be considered redeeming.

Clayton is acutely aware of this, which is why he understands that he must stoop to a certain level to best the game, thwarting deceit with deceit. But he isn't completely in control of his life, despite how level-headed he might appear: A risk-mitigator like Clayton must have a risk-laden impulse, and in this case, it is high-stakes gambling. Even when we're confronted with this aspect of his character, Gilroy doesn't linger, as this personal habit only starts to make more sense when contrasted against everything he's forced to do to survive at his law firm, Kenner, Bach, and Ledeen. This contrast is also depicted on a visual level, as cinematographer Robert Elswit ("Magnolia") uses the cold sterility of corporate offices to turn up the warmth of a home, no matter how imperfect or broken it may be.

Gilroy tends to handle characters on a root level, reaching into their foundational desires (and the ways these conflict with the often brutal reality of their lives) to write stories brimming with nuance. Cassian Andor is emblematic of this, as his evolution from aloof thief to impassioned Rebel (one who ardently believes that self-sacrifice is worth the cause) is as beautiful and complex as one could hope for. Cassian's arc bleeds into every other aspect of "Andor," which ends up retroactively improving "Rogue One" (despite it being a great film to begin with). In "Michael Clayton," the titular figure is granted a similar complexity, as his increasingly frenetic actions speak to the desperation with which he wants to do the right thing.

The short of it? If you're looking to fill the post-"Andor" void by watching a Gilroy-directed feature more rooted in real-world socio-politics, then "Michael Clayton" should help satisfy that itch.