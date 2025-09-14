Glenn Howerton Joined A Star-Studded Cast In This Controversial Horror Movie

"The Hunt" was bound to be controversial with its plot about wealthy liberal elites taking revenge on the pro-MAGA deplorables who perpetuated an internet conspiracy theory that they host elaborate parties where they hunt conservatives for fun. "Manorgate" causes Athena, a high-ranking corporate executive, and her friends to lose their jobs.

The rocky road to "The Hunt" being released indicates just how much of a fractured time it was when the movie came out. When the trailer came out, filmmakers received death threats and President Trump, while not directly referencing the title, tweeted that violent and racist "Liberal Hollywood" "create their own violence, and then try to blame others," and purposefully make films "in order to inflame and cause chaos" (via X). He had previously lashed out at Hollywood in a press conference, as reported in Variety:

"They're treating conservatives very unfairly. Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racist — Hollywood is racist. What they're doing with the kind of movies they're putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country."

In August 2019, the divisive "The Hunt" was pulled from the studio's release schedule, its gun-happy premise deemed to insensitive after Dayton and El Paso mass shootings. It was rescheduled for March 13, 2020, just a hair away from when the entire world shut down. Since movie theaters were some of the first public venues to close, "The Hunt" had to be pulled from theaters again and was only available digitally through premium VOD (via The Hollywood Reporter). Once "The Hunt" was finally released, it got a murky reception from both sides of the political spectrum.