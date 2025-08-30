A Marvel Death Bugged Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler

When it comes to worldbuilding, there are few projects the Marvel Cinematic Universe has achieved that are as impressive as the "Black Panther" movies. The 2018 movie introduced a whole unique world unlike any we've seen in a comic book movie, a fully-realized place with its own sense of culture, tradition, and history. Wakanda managed to feel both like a part of the MCU but also its own entirely unique thing. Then the sequel doubled down and went twice as big, not only expanding our understanding of the nation of Wakanda, but introducing a whole other civilization with its own history and lore in Talokan.

Though the first "Black Panther" killed arguably the most interesting and single best villain the MCU has ever introduced, it wasn't the death of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) that bugged director Ryan Coogler the most (especially since he did bring Jordan back briefly in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever").

Instead, it was Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue, also known as Klaw, that the Coogler was most bothered by. "I like Klaw," Coogler told the Toronto Sun. "I was bugged by having to [kill him in the film]. It's tough when you have to kill characters off and I really did love that character."

"I love Andy, he's a lovely person," Coogler continued. "But again, it's one of those things where when you've got so many people in a movie, some of them have to go. Klaw in this movie, he's just having a good time. Every scene he's in, he's walking in like it's the best day of his life. He's got a swagger to him that's interesting and for me it was cool to see Andy act like that. It was a real pleasure."