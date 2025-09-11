An Underrated Amy Adams HBO Miniseries Featured Sydney Sweeney Before Euphoria

Gillian Flynn's crime thriller "Gone Girl" became a bestseller when it was published in 2012, and David Fincher's 2014 film adaptation, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, cemented its perspective-shifting narrative and jarring twist in the pop culture pantheon. Four years later, HBO capitalized on that success with an adaptation of Flynn's earlier novel from 2006, "Sharp Objects," as a miniseries.

Amy Adams gives a piercing performance as Camille Preaker, a woman diagnosed with non-suicidal self-injury who makes a living as a crime reporter. Camille returns to her insular hometown of Wind Gap, Missouri to investigate two missing girls, and reluctantly reconnects with her abusive mother and unruly younger half-sister Amma. Amy Adams lends her character a haunted stillness. Camille is quietly observant and moves slowly, as if the weight of her childhood traumas presses down on every step. Her husky-voiced sardonicism masks her raw internal wounds, the anguish of which is carved into words all over her body.

"Sharp Objects" is a grim Southern Gothic that exposes the ugliness of human nature, especially the kind that brews in the sticky heat that you can practically feel radiating off the screen. It has the malevolent bite, deeply flawed female characters, and twist ending revealing a painful truth that typifies Gillian Flynn's work. Aside from Amy Adams' brooding performance, "Sharp Objects" also boasts Chris Messina, Patricia Clarkson, and an early appearance from Sydney Sweeney in one of the series' standout episodes.