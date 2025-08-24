How Clint Eastwood Convinced Gene Hackman To Star In Unforgiven

We've written about Clint Eastwood's 1992 masterpiece, "Unforgiven," a lot because you can never talk enough about one of the greatest Westerns ever made. As someone who launched his career by starring in Westerns, Eastwood was ballsy enough to make one as a supposed farewell to the genre in which he deconstructed every single story beat and character trope these movies usually thrived on. "Unforgiven" is no ordinary genre piece, and Eastwood instantly recognized that, both as actor and director, after reading David Webb Peoples' script.

There are no real heroes in "Unforgiven." There are people with flaws, sins, regrets, and power greater than they deserve. Evil has many faces in this film, and sometimes the ugliest, scariest, and harshest visage hidden under beards and telling scars isn't the one you should really be worried about. It's the clean-shaven, smirking, and overly confident profile of Sheriff Little Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman) that gives you a chilling dread running down your spine every time he exerts his authority over the townsfolk and the visitors who stop by Big Whiskey, the place he rules with a firm hand.

Eastwood knew how vital that villainous role was to the story, and despite Hackman initially turning it down, he pressed on to convince the actor that this part was truly different and worthy of Hackman's time and effort.