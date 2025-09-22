After Fantastic Four, Chris Evans Joined Keanu Reeves In An Underrated Crime Movie

There's no doubt that after donning the stars and stripes as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, Chris Evans' career skyrocketed to an even higher level than before, leading to some of his best work. Before that, he was moving at a decent pace, which included time in the Marvel Universe taking on the role of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in the early 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies. Coincidentally, just as Robert Downey Jr. was suiting up in his Iron Man armor for the first time in 2008, Evans was joining a crime thriller packed with star talent, including Keanu Reeves, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Laurie, and directed by David Ayer.

With cinemagoers still hungry for Ayer's insight into life in Los Angeles after the groundbreaking thriller "Training Day," the hope was that he would deliver the same when he took the director's chair for "Street Kings." The film was his second venture behind the camera after the Christian Bale-starring drama, "Harsh Times," and came with the same level of corruption and crime as the movie that won Denzel Washington his second Oscar win (not that he's particularly bothered about it).

Keanu Reeves played a struggling alcoholic and undercover cop, Tom Ludlow, who took Evans' straight-as-an-arrow cop, Detective Paul Diskant, under his wing to weed out the wrongdoers that are wearing badges and in cahoots with the criminals they should be catching. As far as Ayers' past work goes, it might not have been one of his best (or Reeves' for that matter), but it's not without its perks.