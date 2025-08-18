Steven Spielberg's Friends Gave Him A Unique Birthday Present When He Turned 40

Amy Irving knows how to give a great gift.

The "Carrie" and "Yentl" actress and singer, who was married to director Steven Spielberg from 1985-1989, called in a few favors when Spielberg's 40th birthday rolled around in late 1986 and commissioned a short documentary to be made for him, which turned out to be a cross between a parody of Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" and a "This is Your Life"-style walk down memory lane. Dan Aykroyd and John Candy effectively recreate the opening of "Citizen Kane," with Aykroyd narrating a newsreel about Spielberg's 40th birthday before he takes the role of a fast-talking editor, barking orders to Candy, who's playing a reporter trying to get to the bottom of who the real Spielberg is and why he makes the decisions he does.

There are interviews with Spielberg's real family and childhood friends, reminiscing and sharing fond memories of interacting with him when he was an awkward, movie-obsessed kid and painting a picture that closely matches what Spielberg would himself put on film years later in "The Fabelmans." But there are also plenty of jokey cameos from several of his friends and colleagues from later in life, including George Lucas, Robin Williams, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and even Michael Jackson. Keep your eyes peeled for married couple/legendary producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, who pop up at the very end: