How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3's Fake Documentary Episode Sabotages Itself

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follow.

"What Is Starfleet?" That's the title and central question of the latest "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode.

/Film's Witney Seibold has often described "Star Trek" as a workplace drama and that description rings true, including for "Strange New Worlds." "Star Trek" is a series about a close knit team of competent professionals doing their jobs; their job just happens to be running a starship and exploring the universe. Like any procedural, "Star Trek" trusts the audience to understand and pick up the procedure no matter which episode they watch. "What Is Starfleet?" mixes up the formula by bringing a fresh set of eyes to the Enterprise.

Beto Ortegas (Mynor Lüken), little brother of Enterprise pilot Erica (Melissa Navia), is a filmmaker who has been documenting the crew over the past few episodes. This one pays that off by framing the whole episode as a documentary Beto made about the Enterprise crew; it opens with a disclaimer that the footage includes declassified Federation information. Beto is the center of the story, but he's actually behind the camera and unseen for most of the episode, interviewing the crew and asking them questions.

The mockumentary is a great hook for an episode, and one that many other TV shows have used before. Sitcoms like "The Office" and "Modern Family" have made a whole series out of it. The closest comparison in sci-fi is "Final Cut" from the 2003 "Battlestar Galactica," which similarly follows a journalist documenting a starship crew. But with "What Is Starfleet?", I couldn't help but think the episode was stuck one foot in, one foot out of its premise.

The backing of "What Is Starfleet?" is not a typical Enterprise mission. The planets Lutani VII and Kasar are at war, and Starfleet is backing the Lutani (reasoning is classified). The Enterprise is assigned to transport a superweapon to the Lutani from the ocean Tychus-B. Specifically, a living superweapon: an enormous moth-like creature that can travel through space and unleash energy blasts. It's also sentient and does not want to be used as a weapon.