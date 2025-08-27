Why Michael Ontkean's Sheriff Harry S. Truman Left Twin Peaks

Harry Truman (Michael Ontkean) was never the flashiest character on the first two seasons of "Twin Peaks," but that doesn't mean he wasn't beloved. He was an honorable partner to Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), a stable leader for the Twin Peaks police department, and a supposedly voracious lover to that complicated dame Josie Packard (Joan Chen). But just as Josie was sadly absent from "Twin Peaks: The Return" (her character is cursed to be a doorknob forever, I suppose), poor Harry never returns either. Instead, his role in the series is taken up by Frank Truman (Robert Forster), Harry's brother.

In the show itself, the explanation for this sudden switch-up is that Harry is of ailing health. He was diagnosed with cancer about a year before the season begins, as both Frank and Hawk (Michael Horse) allude to throughout "The Return." We never see Harry on screen, but the show's other characters frequently talk about how they're rooting for him and how they miss his presence.

Behind the scenes, the reason for Harry's absence was simple: Ontkean had retired from acting by the time "The Return" came together. "Michael is fully retired from show business, and has been for many years," said a source close to the actor, as Nerdist (via Bustle) reported in 2017.

While it was a bummer for fans to not have Ontkean back, at least the reason for his absence wasn't as dark as the reason for the depiction of another Twin Peaks resident in "The Return." Much like Harry, the Log Lady (Catherine Coulson) was also suffering from a terminal illness throughout "The Return," but this was a case of the real world blending into the show. The actor herself was suffering from the same illness, and she actually passed away shortly after filming her character's final scene before her in-show death. Given the similarities between the Log Lady's fate and the health situation going on with Harry, many fans have feared that Ontkean was himself going through the same struggle as his character. Thankfully, he seems to be doing just fine and really has retired, nothing more or less.