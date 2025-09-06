This Iconic Horror Movie Was Banned For Almost A Decade In The US

Movies get banned around the world for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes it's due to their stars aligning with divisive political causes and upsetting governments — which happened with Disney's controversial "Snow White" remake when it was outlawed in Lebanon. Other times, it's because a film is so disturbing and horrific that censors deem it unfit for public consumption, like all of the banned horror movies that found a home in the United States after upsetting the rest of the world.

That said, the U.S. hasn't always been lenient on horror movies. Back in 1922, Danish director Benjamin Christensen's "Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages" was released to positive feedback from critics, but some of the film's biggest supporters felt that it was too chilling for the public to handle. "Haxan" was banned in the U.S. — and several other countries — shortly after its release, mostly due to its so-called blasphemous, Satanic, and disturbing imagery. The documentary/fantasy explores the topic of witch hunts in the Middle Ages, detailing all of the injustices faced by women who were wrongfully accused of being in cahoots with the Devil. However, it also depicts actual witches flying around on broomsticks and committing atrocities, and some of those scenes really rubbed censors the wrong way.

"Haxan" was ultimately unbanned in 1929, but it's continued to shock and mesmerize viewers as the years progressed. 103 years have past Christensen's shocker first cast its deadly spell, but the film's disturbing power and bewitching charms remain intact. Given that the movie is pretty chilling by modern standards, it's understandable why it freaked people out in 1922.