Leslie Nielsen's Iconic '80s Comedy Series Is Impossible To Watch On Streaming Today

The "Naked Gun" movies are some of the best comedies of all time, with Leslie Nielsen's escapades as the dim-witted detective Frank Drebin still celebrated to this day. His performances in the spoof flicks are masterclasses in deadpan comedy, proving that some of the best laughs come from people who act as if they aren't aware of the joke. Fast forward to 2025, and the franchise has been rebooted with Liam Neeson playing Frank's son. Not only that, but the new "Naked Gun" earned rave reviews upon release, with critics praising its delightful stupidity.

Given that the franchise is primarily known for the aforementioned flicks, it is easy to overlook the fact that they all spawned from a TV series called "Police Squad!" Created by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, the series originally aired on ABC in 1982, only to be canceled after six episodes because some network executives don't know a good thing when they see it. "Police Squad!" was the definitive parody of police procedurals, and it deserved more time to shine.

Like the "Naked Gun" movies, "Police Squad!" chronicles the misadventures of Nielsen's character and his colleagues on the force. Unlike the films, however, the TV series isn't available on any streaming services — but it isn't completely impossible to watch through legal means.