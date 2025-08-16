Leslie Nielsen's Iconic '80s Comedy Series Is Impossible To Watch On Streaming Today
The "Naked Gun" movies are some of the best comedies of all time, with Leslie Nielsen's escapades as the dim-witted detective Frank Drebin still celebrated to this day. His performances in the spoof flicks are masterclasses in deadpan comedy, proving that some of the best laughs come from people who act as if they aren't aware of the joke. Fast forward to 2025, and the franchise has been rebooted with Liam Neeson playing Frank's son. Not only that, but the new "Naked Gun" earned rave reviews upon release, with critics praising its delightful stupidity.
Given that the franchise is primarily known for the aforementioned flicks, it is easy to overlook the fact that they all spawned from a TV series called "Police Squad!" Created by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, the series originally aired on ABC in 1982, only to be canceled after six episodes because some network executives don't know a good thing when they see it. "Police Squad!" was the definitive parody of police procedurals, and it deserved more time to shine.
Like the "Naked Gun" movies, "Police Squad!" chronicles the misadventures of Nielsen's character and his colleagues on the force. Unlike the films, however, the TV series isn't available on any streaming services — but it isn't completely impossible to watch through legal means.
Police Squad! is available on physical media
Which entity actually owns the streaming rights for "Police Squad!" is a murky subject at the moment. ABC owned the show in the past, but Paramount held some distribution rights over it, which complicates matters. Maybe the renewed interest in the franchise following 2025's "Naked Gun" reboot will convince the relevant parties to hash out a deal to make it available on a streaming platform down the line, but for now, physical media is the only legal way to watch the spoof series.
"Police Squad!" is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD, and copies are available on Amazon for the prices of $17.49 and $8.55, respectively. Streaming services have a history of removing content (even their own originals), sometimes even letting them disappear into the ether. "Police Squad!" is a gem that deserves to be cherished forever, so grabbing a physical copy that you can always own, without a third party taking it away, isn't the worst idea in the world.
ABC might have canceled "Police Squad!" prematurely, and picking up the Blu-ray will leave you wanting more episodes, but the show still deserves to be more widely seen and celebrated. If nothing else, do it for Frank Drebin.