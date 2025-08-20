Star Trek's Philosophy Was Guided By A Four-Letter Acronym Created By Gene Roddenberry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The IDIC symbol was first discussed in the "Star Trek" episode "Is There In Truth No Beauty?" (October 18, 1968). The IDIC symbol consisted of a triangle, sporting a small gem at one of its points, overlaid across a circular disc, partially covering a non-concentric hole. Although not seen on "Star Trek" a lot during its classic years (it was seen in only one episode of "Star Trek" and one of "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), the IDIC symbol was still well-known to Trekkies, and pins or necklaces could easily be acquired at conventions. It was the symbol of the Vulcan people and was said to represent their central philosophy: Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations. The Vulcans' believed in strength via heterogeneity, growth through pluralism. Although the Vulcans themselves all tended to adhere to a singular and strict ethos of logic and emotionlessness, they acknowledged that multiculturalism was a positive force — indeed, the most positive force — in the galaxy.

IDIC wasn't just at the core of Vulcan beliefs, however, but could be said to undergird all of "Star Trek" as a media franchise. Series creator Gene Roddenberry famously populated the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise with a multicultural mixture of characters, all of them working together in harmony, aiding one another in a common goal. In Roddenberry's future, nationalism was defeated, Earth was united, and prejudice was at an end. Those triumphs led directly to a high-tech utopia wherein the galaxy was (more or less) at peace. Combining our cultural forces, being as diverse as possible, will save everyone in the long run.

George Takei, who played Sulu on "Star Trek," feels that the IDIC philosophy was salient in real life just as much as on the show. Takei spoke of IDIC on a recent episode of the video interview series "The Sackhoff Show," and he noted that IDIC was a philosophy he was already living before he even joined the series. That "Star Trek" laid it out so simply, he felt, was incredibly salient and poetic.