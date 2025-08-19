Before 1923, Harrison Ford Starred In This Forgotten Western TV Movie

"1923" premiered in December 2022, 46 years after Harrison Ford appeared in the 1976 made-for-TV Western movie "Dynasty." In the mid-'70s, Ford was starting to gain some traction as an actor. He'd started back in 1966 with an uncredited role in "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round," but a decade later, he'd added two significant supporting roles in film to his résumé: Bob Falfa in George Lucas' 1973 coming-of-age dramedy "American Graffiti" (during which Ford raised hell behind the scenes) and Martin Stett in Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 thriller "The Conversation." Ford also played two completely different characters on "Gunsmoke" and actually had several TV credits under his belt by the time he appeared in "Dynasty," including guest spots on the David Carradine-led "Kung Fu" and a role in the 1970 TV Western movie "The Intruders."

"Dynasty," otherwise known as "James Michener's Dynasty," aired on NBC just as Ford was about to break through with "Star Wars," and it saw him playing a small supporting role in a film written by the titular author. Michener, who passed away in 1997, wrote more than 40 books in his lifetime and had a particular penchant for penning multi-generational family sagas — much like Taylor Sheridan and his generation-spanning "Yellowstone" universe. "Dynasty" was no different. The writer provided an original story that spanned 35 years in the lives of an Ohio frontier family. The story was then adapted for TV by Sidney Carroll.

Ford's role in the film was relatively small. Yes, despite the actor's face being given pride of place on the posters for this decades-old Western, he actually only shows up around an hour into the film. The actual leads are Harris Yulen and Sarah Miles, who play John Blackwood and his wife, Jennifer, respectively. Stacy Keach plays John's brother, Matt. The story begins in 1820s Ohio, with the brothers setting up a family home on the frontier, starting businesses, and having children. But there's a bitter rivalry between the pair that intensifies when Jennifer leaves John for Matt. As the years go by, the brothers continue to try to one-up each other, in the process establishing a formidable business empire. Ford's Mark Blackwood is the son of John and Jennifer, who shows up for a brief section of the film where he has a blazing argument with his mother after the funeral of his father — and that's pretty much it. Thankfully, the young actor had bigger things on the horizon at the time.