One Of Our Greatest Living Actors Doesn't Watch Television – At All

It is deeply silly, in theory, to hand out competitive awards for artistic achievement. If actors, directors, writers, musicians, etc., were all nominated for playing the same character, making the same movie, or writing/singing the same song, these awards might make a little more sense. Obviously, no one wants to live in a world where everyone takes a crack at the same work of art (though the jury is, sadly, still out as to whether they care if said art is created by human beings), so instead we have organizations that dish out trophies based on gender (which is wildly problematic), genre, and discipline.

Nevertheless, awards shows can be vital showcases for the entertainment industry and, occasionally, profitable springboards for artists who work outside of the mainstream. Bong Joon Ho is now a filmmaking titan due to his success at the 92nd Academy Awards (where he won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film for "Parasite"), while it's hard to imagine Stephen Sondheim's musical theater career thriving for multiple decades without winning seven Tony Awards (several of which were for critically acclaimed shows that fell flat for mainstream theatergoers). I understand why these awards shows exist, and sometimes, I'm glad they're around.

But let's be real: Most awards bodies are made up of artists who watch, at most, 30% of the awards-worthy works. It's particularly difficult nowadays if you're an Emmy voter. There is simply way too much television out there, which means that many voters are missing out on great shows, movies, etc. If I were an Emmy voter, I don't know how I could possibly keep up in good faith (and I don't consider toe-dipping via select episodes sent out by networks and streamers to be a "good faith" assessment of a series' quality).

What's the most effective way forward? I haven't a clue. I do, however, know that one of our greatest living actors, who got his start as a series regular on a superb network television show, doesn't have to worry about this issue. Because he simply doesn't watch television.