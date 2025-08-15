One Of Our Greatest Living Actors Doesn't Watch Television – At All
It is deeply silly, in theory, to hand out competitive awards for artistic achievement. If actors, directors, writers, musicians, etc., were all nominated for playing the same character, making the same movie, or writing/singing the same song, these awards might make a little more sense. Obviously, no one wants to live in a world where everyone takes a crack at the same work of art (though the jury is, sadly, still out as to whether they care if said art is created by human beings), so instead we have organizations that dish out trophies based on gender (which is wildly problematic), genre, and discipline.
Nevertheless, awards shows can be vital showcases for the entertainment industry and, occasionally, profitable springboards for artists who work outside of the mainstream. Bong Joon Ho is now a filmmaking titan due to his success at the 92nd Academy Awards (where he won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film for "Parasite"), while it's hard to imagine Stephen Sondheim's musical theater career thriving for multiple decades without winning seven Tony Awards (several of which were for critically acclaimed shows that fell flat for mainstream theatergoers). I understand why these awards shows exist, and sometimes, I'm glad they're around.
But let's be real: Most awards bodies are made up of artists who watch, at most, 30% of the awards-worthy works. It's particularly difficult nowadays if you're an Emmy voter. There is simply way too much television out there, which means that many voters are missing out on great shows, movies, etc. If I were an Emmy voter, I don't know how I could possibly keep up in good faith (and I don't consider toe-dipping via select episodes sent out by networks and streamers to be a "good faith" assessment of a series' quality).
What's the most effective way forward? I haven't a clue. I do, however, know that one of our greatest living actors, who got his start as a series regular on a superb network television show, doesn't have to worry about this issue. Because he simply doesn't watch television.
Denzel Washington is just not a television guy
While Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright were out promoting their critically acclaimed performances in Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest" this week, they did an interview with The Playlist's Gregory Ellwood, where Washington expressed genuine surprise that his co-star had been nominated for two Emmys — one for his voice work on Marvel/Disney+'s "What If... 1872" and another for his performance in "The Last of Us."
"Wait a minute," said Washington upon learning of Wright's good Emmy fortune. "Two as in two different shows?" When Wright confirmed this, Washington added "At the same time. You got two different shows. That's up for Emmys right now?" This led Wright to look directly at the Zoom camera and say, "He doesn't have me because he doesn't do TV."
Washington didn't deny this. "I don't watch," he admitted. "I don't watch anything. I don't watch anything, so I don't know who is doing what." When Ellwood and Wright suggested that Washington might enjoy "The Agency," the two-time Oscar-winning actor replied, "A TV show?" Washington ultimately made it clear that television simply isn't his bag. "My wife was hooked on, what is it, 'LA?' No, no. I don't know. Yeah, she knows 'em. I don't know any of 'em. I don't even watch the movies I'm in as little as possible. I watched it once."
I'd love to know which of his own movies Denzel has skipped, but I also wonder if he's seen classics like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Mad Men." Surely he watched "St. Elsewhere" back in the day.
Then again, I know another phenomenal actor who likes to hang out in his trailer and watch "Ridiculousness." He's done a decent amount of television, so I'd love to know how he votes.
"Highest 2 Lowest" is now playing in theaters. It will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.