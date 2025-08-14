Jurassic Park's Aftermath Will Finally Be Explored (But Not How You Think)

For a franchise as big as "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World," it's a little surprising how few AAA video games have been released tied to it over the years. We may've had Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo games back in the day, but viewed through a modern lens, they're at best a novelty. Fortunately, at long last, Universal and Saber Interactive are bringing us the story-driven game that many fans have been waiting a long time for in the form of "Jurassic Park: Survival." Now, nearly two years after it was first announced, we've gotten a significant update in the form of the below featurette.

The video sees the "Jurassic Park: Survival" creative team diving deep into the creation and development process behind the game, which takes place one day after the events of the original "Jurassic Park" movie. Players take on the role of InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar and is forced to survive amongst the escaped dinosaurs. The "Jurassic Park: Survival" announcement trailer dropped in December 2023, with updates few and far between since then. That makes this featurette all the more important since it assures fans the game is still happening. Beyond that, its contents suggests this thing will be worth the wait.

"Taking on a project like this is a huge responsibility. This film stands out as a landmark moment in cinema," said Oliver Hollis-Leick, the creative director at Saber Interactive. Owning up to that responsibility, the footage demonstrates just how hard the game's artists are working to make it an authentic experience. For longtime fans, this means we'll finally get to see what happened in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of John Hammond's dream. Since film sequels like "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" take place years later and in different locations, that's something we've never truly gotten to witness in the past.

"We worked really closely with our partners and with Amblin and our filmmakers to make sure that we're capturing the island and all of the dinosaurs in really great detail," added Lisa Saint Amand, a project executive for the "Jurassic World" franchise.