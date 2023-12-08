Cool Stuff: Awesome Jurassic Park: Survival Video Game Trailer Takes You Back To Isla Nublar

During The Game Awards, Universal and Saber Interactive revealed something many, many "Jurassic Park" fans have been waiting a very long time for in the form of a brand new video game within the franchise. Not just any game, though; we're finally going on a survival horror adventure set on Isla Nublar right after the events of the original film. 30 years later, we're heading back to where it all began. Get ready for the aptly titled "Jurassic Park: Survival" by checking out the trailer above.

The trailer features some familiar voice-over from none other than John Hammond as we see glimpses of an abandoned park. There are familiar scenes from the movie, only now as part of the bleak aftermath of everything going horribly wrong and not in their original "spared no expense" form. We get to the meat on the bones when we discover that some poor soul has been left behind and now has to fend for herself before she can be rescued.

Not that we haven't had "Jurassic" games in the past. I have nothing but love for "Jurassic World: Evolution." But this is beyond a theme park builder. This is a AAA title with a narrative-driven, survival-focused game that leans into the horrors of it all. The official synopsis for the game reads as follows: