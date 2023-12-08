Cool Stuff: Awesome Jurassic Park: Survival Video Game Trailer Takes You Back To Isla Nublar
During The Game Awards, Universal and Saber Interactive revealed something many, many "Jurassic Park" fans have been waiting a very long time for in the form of a brand new video game within the franchise. Not just any game, though; we're finally going on a survival horror adventure set on Isla Nublar right after the events of the original film. 30 years later, we're heading back to where it all began. Get ready for the aptly titled "Jurassic Park: Survival" by checking out the trailer above.
The trailer features some familiar voice-over from none other than John Hammond as we see glimpses of an abandoned park. There are familiar scenes from the movie, only now as part of the bleak aftermath of everything going horribly wrong and not in their original "spared no expense" form. We get to the meat on the bones when we discover that some poor soul has been left behind and now has to fend for herself before she can be rescued.
Not that we haven't had "Jurassic" games in the past. I have nothing but love for "Jurassic World: Evolution." But this is beyond a theme park builder. This is a AAA title with a narrative-driven, survival-focused game that leans into the horrors of it all. The official synopsis for the game reads as follows:
"Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 'Jurassic Park' film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond's vision."
Welcome (back) to Jurassic Park
When we talk about "Jurassic Park," we're talking about a franchise that has generated billions of dollars at the box office across six movies and three decades. We've also had an animated TV show on Netflix (with another on the way), theme park attractions, and untold amounts of merchandise. But it feels like the video games have lagged behind a bit. Sure, we had the original side-scrolling games in the Super Nintendo days, and there was Telltale's "Jurassic Park: The Game" in 2011, which was very much a story-driven experience. But this feels like something that has been a long time coming.
The trailer doesn't reveal too much in terms of actual gameplay, but players will need to contend with "reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats." Survival will also depend on "ingenuity through distraction and stealth," in addition to using "all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions." So don't expect to be mowing down dinosaurs with machine guns or anything like that. Saber Interactive COO Tim Willits had this to say about the game:
"As longtime fans, we're truly honored to embark on this exciting journey. Our goal is to capture the magic & wonder of the iconic film by bringing a blend of long-time development expertise and a genuine passion for the source material."
"Jurassic Park: Survival" does not currently have a release date but, whenever it arrives, it will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.