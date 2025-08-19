This Christian Bale Western Took Three Decades To Be Made

Movies that take an extremely long time to be made — often due to being stuck in development hell — usually give us viewers a cause for concern. Just think of the still coming "Blade" reboot with Mahershala Ali, which has been in development since 2019. Over the last six years, the project had changed directors as frequently as underwear, not to mention the numerous rewrites the script underwent, and yet we got no closer to the film actually happening. That doesn't necessarily mean the flick will suck, of course. "Avatar: The Way of Water" (which took 12 years) and "Mad Max: Fury Road" (13 years) did deliver and obliterate the box office after all, so there's always hope.

The more intriguing thing when it comes to cinema is the stories that were shelved, abandoned, or not-yet-discovered before actually making it to the silver screen. I'm talking about screenplays that took many years or even several decades before they were turned into the films as we know them today. John Milius's "Apocalypse Now" script took 10 years until Francis Ford Coppola adapted it to the screen. Craig Borten wrote "Dallas Buyers Club" in 1992, and it was only 21 years later until his vision came alive, starring Matthew McConaughey and winning three Oscars out of six nominations.

In a way, that's kind of what happened to Scott Cooper's fourth film, "Hostiles," a somber and soul-searching Western, originally penned by the legendary screenwriter Donald E. Stewart, who co-wrote the classic Jack Ryan films, "The Hunt for Red October," "Patriot Games," and "Clear and Present Danger."