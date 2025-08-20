Seth Rogen's Other Apple TV+ Show Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of The Studio

Will's marriage drama in season 2 only takes center stage for a short while, as the show's writers are (wisely) quick to resolve it and make more space for a comedically richer and more inclusive plot. One of the benefits of this approach is that it gives more screen time to the supporting characters, allowing their individual arcs to come full circle beside our heroes. The secret MVP in this regard might be Sylvia's adorable lawyer husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane, delivering a charming performance just like he did in Stoller's "Bros"), who's battling his own midlife/career crisis, which eventually reignites his old passion for writing over-detailed detective novels. His search for fulfillment is both chucklesome and familiar to many of us who were (or still are) stuck in jobs that destroy our souls, even if they provide a reliable source of income.

On the other end of the scale, there is Sylvia's quirky girlfriend Katie (Carla Gallo), who is relishing the freedom her recent divorce has granted her, living life recklessly and dangerously like there's no tomorrow. (The show's writers don't even shy away from making fun of the fact that she tends to forget about her family and that she's a mom.) She's running a podcast, day-drinking whenever she feels like it, and coming up with personal brand-defining, ridiculous catchphrases ("Don't ask, don't get") that somehow become a part of Los Angeles' cultural zeitgeist.

Make no mistake, though, the main attraction here remains Rogen and Byrne's unbeatable duo. The pair are completely synced on a fruitful humor wavelength, delivering laugh-out-loud moments by the dozen. That, of course, is largely dependent on the material they're given, and the series' writers are so well-versed in the current social and cultural landscape of L.A. that the banter and the one-liners never seem to stop coming. That includes purposefully orchestrating "woke" dialogues and cringy situations just so they can later mock them and trade them in for laughs. It's rare to have such a self-aware show these days that both feels cringe at times while also poking fun at its own awkwardness. That's a fine line to walk that most current comedies refuse to do, leaning towards either a more politically correct tone or doubling down on an unabashedly inappropriate one.