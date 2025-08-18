A Beloved Big Bang Theory Guest Star Still Gets Recognized For Their Brief Role Years Later

There are several characters on "The Big Bang Theory" who deserved more screen time, but sometimes less is more. Judy Greer's Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton only appeared in one episode of the CBS sitcom — season 3's "The Plimpton Stimulation," to be exact — and it seems that she made a big impact on viewers. The episode in question originally aired in 2010, but Greer claims that people haven't forgotten about it yet.

Greer has had supporting roles in many famous films, from "13 Going on 30" to "Jurassic World," with major roles in the "Ant-Man" and "Halloween" reboot franchises. But in an interview with "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik for the podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," Greer explained that fans remember her performance as Elizabeth more than most of her other roles. Furthermore, Greer has a theory as to why she's so fondly remembered for her brief outing in the sitcom, despite lending her talents to lots of high-profile projects throughout the years. In her own words:

"Sometimes I wonder if I've ever had another job. I get recognized for that non-stop. Once a week. I just think it was because I was in my underwear. And I'm wondering if I had not been in my underwear, if I would have been recognized as much for that role."

Greer went on to describe Elizabeth as a "horny scientist," which might be why the character stands out as unique and memorable compared to her other roles in the eyes of some fans. "The Big Bang Theory" attracted lots of notable guest starts, after all, but Greer is the only one who played a character who fits that description. So what made her stand out?