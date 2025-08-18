Marvel Star Benedict Wong Was Cut From One Of Ridley Scott's Worst Movies
Benedict Wong began his professional acting career in the 1990s back in his native England, first appearing on-screen in a 1992 episode of the anthology series "Screen Play." He continued to build out his resume, turning up in single episodes of various British TV shows, performing supporting roles and guest spots. It wouldn't be until the year 2000 that Wong would appear in his first feature film, a crime comedy titled "Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang)," not to be confused with Shane Black's nearly identically-titled film from 2005. He thereafter landed a supporting role in his first major Hollywood feature, "Spy Game," in 2001.
From there, Wong's career only continued to expand, and he began working with high-profile directors like Stephen Frears, Michael Winterbottom, Danny Boyle, and Luc Besson. Then, in 2012, Wong appeared in Ridley Scott's "Prometheus," playing the character of Ravel. Scott and Wong were clearly fond of each other, however, as they subsequently worked together again on the ultra-bizarre crime flick "The Counselor" the following year. There, Wong played a character named Lee, although all his scenes were cut before the film was released. No doubt, he gave a great performance anyway, as he typically does. Wong and Scott would go on to work together a third time not long after on the sci-fi film "The Martian." Following that, Wong landed a lucrative gig playing a character also named Wong in Scott Derrickson's magical superhero flick "Doctor Strange." He has since reprised the role of Wong in several additional films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"The Counselor," if you haven't seen it, is easily one of Scott's worst films. It was penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy, but it's philosophically inert and utterly confusing. It also features some truly bizarre imagery and iconography, not the least of which is a moment where Cameron Diaz has sex with a car windshield. The cast is game, but the movie is terrible, and it's one of Scott's lowest-ranked films on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Counselor may be Ridley Scott's worst movie
During a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wong was asked about a promotional short he had appeared in titled "2036: Nexus Dream," which was directly tied to Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049." The "Nexus Dream" short was directed by Ridley Scott's son, Luke Scott, while (as we all know) the original "Blade Runner" was directed by Ridley Scott himself. It should also be noted that "Spy Game" was directed by Ridley Scott's brother, Tony Scott. Wong has been professionally connected with just about the entire Scott family.
When it came up, Wong talked briefly about "The Counselor," although only to mention it in passing. As the actor recalled:
"I got my first film break working with Tony Scott on 'Spy Game.' Obviously, I worked with Ridley on 'Prometheus' and 'The Martian.' I also worked with him on 'The Counselor,' but I was on the [cutting-room] floor for that one. Working with Luke as well was a wonderful experience. During rehearsals, we'd talk about cloning. So, he's like a chip off the old block. I remember looking at him, thinking, 'He's quite like a young Ridley' in terms of his process, but with his own finesses as well."
Luke Scott has only directed one feature to date, the 2016 sci-fi thriller "Morgan." Wong doesn't appear in that film, however. It seems that if Ridley or Luke Scott called Wong up again, however, he would gladly participate in another one of their projects. Well, provided his MCU schedule clears up. He's currently expected to appear in "Avengers: Doomsday" (which is set for release in 2026), and he can also be seen in the horror film "Weapons" (which is now playing in theaters).
What the heck is The Counselor?
The story of "The Counselor" is a little oblique. Michael Fassbender plays the titular Counselor (he has no other name), who is friends with a flamboyant drug dealer named Reiner (Javier Bardem) and his cat-like girlfriend Malkina (Diaz). The Counselor dreams of living happily ever after with his own girlfriend, Laura (Penélope Cruz), but we know their romance will end poorly because of the Counselor's casual involvement in an upcoming drug deal. The drug deal is not-so-secretly undermined by Malkina, who aims to steal the drugs. There is also a shady subplot involving an incarcerated mother (Rosie Perez). Rubén Blades, John Leguizamo, Brad Pitt, Bruno Ganz, and Natalie Dormer all show up in supporting roles as well. By the end of the movie, at least one of the aforementioned characters has had their head severed.
It's unclear if McCarthy was trying to write a straightforward crime thriller or some sort of commentary on the pervasive evil in the hearts of humanity. Either way, he failed. The film is neither thrilling nor poignant. It's also unpleasant. Its characters are all empty or cruel in a way that makes them un-engaging and inhuman. Bardem and Diaz are trying to bring some verse to their roles, at least. Ridley Scott, meanwhile, is clearly one of those filmmakers who likes to think of his movies visually, first and foremost. Once he's selected a script to direct, he (seemingly) prefers to work quickly and focus primarily on how to shoot the script rather than its story or themes, which is why his films can vary so wildly in quality. The failure of "The Counselor" rests mostly with McCarthy. Scott merely filmed what he had written.
Because Wong's scenes were cut, it's hard to sense naturally where he may have appeared in "The Counselor." Of course, he may be relieved to have not appeared in such a stinker. Either way, he and Scott made "The Martian" two years later. It is the vastly superior film and may be one of Scott's best.