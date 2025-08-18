Marvel Star Benedict Wong Was Cut From One Of Ridley Scott's Worst Movies

Benedict Wong began his professional acting career in the 1990s back in his native England, first appearing on-screen in a 1992 episode of the anthology series "Screen Play." He continued to build out his resume, turning up in single episodes of various British TV shows, performing supporting roles and guest spots. It wouldn't be until the year 2000 that Wong would appear in his first feature film, a crime comedy titled "Kiss Kiss (Bang Bang)," not to be confused with Shane Black's nearly identically-titled film from 2005. He thereafter landed a supporting role in his first major Hollywood feature, "Spy Game," in 2001.

From there, Wong's career only continued to expand, and he began working with high-profile directors like Stephen Frears, Michael Winterbottom, Danny Boyle, and Luc Besson. Then, in 2012, Wong appeared in Ridley Scott's "Prometheus," playing the character of Ravel. Scott and Wong were clearly fond of each other, however, as they subsequently worked together again on the ultra-bizarre crime flick "The Counselor" the following year. There, Wong played a character named Lee, although all his scenes were cut before the film was released. No doubt, he gave a great performance anyway, as he typically does. Wong and Scott would go on to work together a third time not long after on the sci-fi film "The Martian." Following that, Wong landed a lucrative gig playing a character also named Wong in Scott Derrickson's magical superhero flick "Doctor Strange." He has since reprised the role of Wong in several additional films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The Counselor," if you haven't seen it, is easily one of Scott's worst films. It was penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy, but it's philosophically inert and utterly confusing. It also features some truly bizarre imagery and iconography, not the least of which is a moment where Cameron Diaz has sex with a car windshield. The cast is game, but the movie is terrible, and it's one of Scott's lowest-ranked films on Rotten Tomatoes.