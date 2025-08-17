A Hilarious Marvel Scene Was Surprisingly Stressful For Thor Star Chris Hemsworth

Although the character had appeared in multiple films already, including two solo pictures and two Avengers team-up movies, it felt like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wasn't "cracked" until the release of "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017. Thor had previously been a vague character, distantly heroic, and blusteringly confident, with vague superpowers and an uncertain godhood status. He looked and spoke like a Norse deity, but was actually a superpowered alien from another dimension. Thor's relationship with the other superheroes on the Avengers wasn't warm, nor was it cold, really. He merely fought alongside them in a somewhat generic fashion, wielding a hammer as his primary weapon and summoning lightning with a wave of his hand.

In "Ragnarok," however, directed by Taika Waititi, Thor became a comedy character. His bluster was transformed into undue confidence, his old-world speech into a form of baffled cluelessness. The middle portion of "Ragnarok" takes place on a garbage-strewn alien planet called Sakaar, where Thor is forced by the local dictator (Jeff Goldblum) to fight in a gladiatorial arena. By coincidence, his old teammate, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), is also on this planet, as is the recognizable Norse warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Thor is very much out of his element in "Ragnarok," but is attempting to accept everything with good humor. The film is generally light and much funnier than the other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Waititi's sense of humor is loose and whimsical. He is also known for "What We Do in the Shadows," "Our Flag Means Death," and the new "Time Bandits" series, revealing his fondness for comedy/fantasy blends. He also employs a lot of improv comedy, allowing his actors to naturally find the humor within a scene. It seems, though, that Chris Hemsworth wasn't fond of improv, and it wasn't his forte. He said as much in a recent interview with Men's Health Magazine.