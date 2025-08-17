HBO's First-Ever Movie Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

One might expect HBO Max to be the natural home for the first-ever HBO movie, but the platform has made a name for itself in recent years for current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's penchant for making original content disappear. While some newer HBO movies and shows were reportedly taken off the streamer as a penny-pinching measure in the wake of the 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery merger, "The Terry Fox Story" seems to have never been on the platform in the first place. This isn't unusual — plenty of original cable movies have become caught in streaming limbo before thanks to rights or music clearance issues — but it is frustrating when taking into account the film's vanishingly rare home video presence. If you want to watch the biopic now, your only real options are a fuzzy, unofficial YouTube upload or a VHS copy available on eBay.

Sources differ on whether or not "The Terry Fox Story" is worth the watch, though I think its status as the first-ever made-for-pay-cable-movie should earn it a proper DVD release on principle. According to "Inside the Rise of HBO" author Bill Mesce Jr., the film is, "on the whole, a noble and respectable, if unexceptional, biopic." Despite the synopsis, the movie has some purposeful rough edges, and according to Gary Edgerton and Jeffrey Jones' "The Essential HBO Reader," it was "widely noted (not least of all by members of the Fox family) for its portrayal of Fox as an ambiguous hero with a difficult personality and fiery temper." The network, this text theorizes, made the movie as a sort of anti-"Brian's Song," and the biopic hinted at the sort of "maverick filmmaking" HBO would soon be known for. "We are now a force to be reckoned with," the network's CEO announced in 1982.

Two decades after "The Terry Fox Story," HBO original films would not be the focal point of pop culture conversations across the world, but the movie was prescient in a different way. By the early aughts, the network had become revered in part for its thorny and complex portrayals of often-sympathetic antiheroes — other difficult men like Omar Little, Al Swearengen, the mafiosos of "The Sopranos," and the prison inmates of "Oz." In some ways, all of that started long before Tony Soprano sat down for his first therapy session — with an angry, touching TV movie about a man trying to outrun cancer.