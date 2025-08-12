A Surprising Anime Made The Perfect Reference To Back To The Future

When it comes to references and homages to "Back to the Future," the most common ones are about the latter half of the film — the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, the "Johnny B. Goode" performance, the lightning striking the clock tower, or simply the DeLorean time machine. Even something as obscure as the nod to Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) crude models in "Loki" is still alluding to a moment that takes place after Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) goes back in time. Indeed, we rarely get tributes to the opening of the movie, itself a perfect scene with memorable visuals and a hilarious gag that sets up the tone of the rest of the film.

Leave it to an anime to correct that mistake and give us a fantastic callback to that sequence.

The anime, of course, is "Dan Da Dan," which is the rare anime that can be described as being basically for anyone. Produced by Science Saru ("Scott Pilgrim Takes Off") and based on the manga of the same name by Yukinobu Tatsu (who is a former assistant to "Chainsaw Man" author Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series centers on a pair of teenagers: Ken Takakura, aka Okarun, who believes in aliens, and Momo Ayase, who believes in ghosts. Determined to prove the other one wrong, the two soon find themselves being inadvertently thrust into a world of fantastical powers and dangerous beings.

"Dan Da Dan" itself is arguably the weirdest show currently airing. If you can think of a strange idea or even just a genre, "Dan Da Dan" has you covered. It's a sci-fi, horror, comedy, slice-of-life, and romance story that features — among other things — Okarun getting his testicles stolen by a demon, an anatomical model falling in love with a mannequin, action sequences set to the "William Tell Overture" finale, an alien kappa who sings ABBA's "Chiquitita" all the time, and so much more. Truly, the only explanation for the bizarreness of "Dan Da Dan" is that it feels like it was born out of the silly conversations one has after many drinks. This is also what led to Okarun getting his balls snatched, as it were. (Check out the Sakuga Blog for more on that.)

Now, "Dan Da Dan" has paid its respects to "Back to the Future" with one of its most gonzo and visually stunning sequences yet.