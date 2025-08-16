Matt Damon Produced A Near Perfect Oscar-Winning Movie With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes

"Manchester by the Sea" is the most unassuming tragedy that I've ever seen. Damon hatched the idea for this project with his "Promised Land" collaborator John Krasinski, but it was only a vague character sketch about an alcoholic handyman working through some kind of emotional trauma. Kenneth Lonergan, one of the greatest scenarists on the planet, who was robbed of a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for "You Can Count on Me" because people loved the sexual consent fantasy of Cameron Crowe's entertaining showbiz lie "Almost Famous," and wound up in a litigious mess (by doing business with the deeply unprincipled producer Gary Gilbert) via his masterful 2011 drama "Margaret" (which co-starred Damon as a high school teacher who engages in sexual misconduct that would've been viewed as a cultural rite of passage in "Almost Famous"), spent several years turning Damon and Krasinski's idea into a masterpiece. By the time he had a finished screenplay, Damon wanted to star as the traumatized protagonist under Lonergan's direction.

"Manchester By the Sea" would be Lonergan's third film, and he was working under considerable pressure, given the financial failure of "Margaret." Damon's involvement was crucial to getting the film off the blocks, but when Damon's availability placed a year-plus delay on the production of the film, he ceded the lead role to Casey Affleck, a longtime friend and, to his mind, the only actor capable of doing justice to the character of Lee Chandler.

Lonergan's gifts as a dramatist — tragedian, humorist, and straight-up humanitarian — make "Manchester by the Sea" a singularly devastating experience (which is why it owns a 96% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes). The film gives its protagonist a hopeful finale, but it's not one you can trust all that much. You want to believe he'll remain in his nephew's life, but the drain is calling. Hopefully, the dreaded reconnection with his ex-wife (Michelle Williams) will shake him free of his self-destructive tendencies, but he'll likely end up somewhere in the middle. When Lee says, "I can't beat it," you hope it's just about getting clear of the city. But he has no real prospects beyond his nephew, which is a source of shame for Lee. Maybe things get better. Maybe they get worse. Affleck played this part beautifully, but Damon would've made a meal of this role.