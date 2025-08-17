Before Weapons, Zach Cregger Co-Directed A Comedy Flop With A 5% On Rotten Tomatoes

Director Zach Cregger is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting voices in horror. The comedian-turned-scare merchant makes demented flicks that are as terrifying as they are original, full of twists and turns and plenty of surprises. With "Weapons," he's delivered a twisted suburban nightmare that tackles the harrowing subject matter of missing children, and let's just say the story ventures to some wild places. Much like his previous horror shocker "Barbarian" (one of the best films of 2022), "Weapons" is a mystery that proves original horror is alive and well, and any future movie with Cregger's name attached to it has our attention.

The filmmaker's star hasn't always shone bright, however, as his debut directorial feature was a bomb. Back in 2009, he and Trevor Moore co-wrote and directed "Miss March," a raunchy sex comedy about a man who wakes up after a four-year coma to discover that his high school sweetheart is now a Playmate. Determined to win her back, he and his best friend embark on a road trip to visit the Playboy Mansion, meeting Hugh Hefner along the way.

Sadly, "Miss March" failed to generate the same buzz as "Road Trip," "Sex Drive," and other movies about horndogs driving across the country, as it boasts a dismal 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes and bombed at the box office. The film's poor performance almost killed Cregger's directorial career as well, as he spent years struggling in the Hollywood wilderness until "Barbarian" rejuvenated his career. " What's more, neither he nor Moore were interested in making "Miss March" in the first place — so what prompted them to do it?