Several Stargate Franchise Veterans Worked On This Underrated Sci-Fi Series

When "Stargate SG-1" premiered on Showtime in 1997, it breathed new life into Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," the 1994 sci-fi action-adventure flick that started it all. Before "SG-1," the "Stargate" franchise was a failed endeavor, as plans to expand beyond the original film fell through as it was still developing a fanbase. But when "Stargate SG-1" came around, it steadily attracted audiences even after its shift to the Syfy channel. This slow and steady progress culminated in 10 fantastic seasons of a beloved show, and the rest was history. "SG-1" promptly led to more associated titles such as "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe," which competently expanded upon intriguing lore and elevated "Stargate" to a rich, complex franchise that had much more to offer than just its titular gimmick.

It's not unusual for popular franchises to influence genre-adjacent stories that aspire to be of similar caliber, and Syfy's "Sanctuary" serves as a good example. This sci-fi fantasy series started airing in 2009, taking a more whimsical approach to the standard trope of otherworldly monsters existing within a vast galaxy. In "Sanctuary," the titular organization is responsible for tracking down and housing creatures known as Abnormals (pretty on the nose, that), and this basic premise gradually opens up to accommodate a more robust, interconnected world-building.

The first season of the series promises immense potential, with the story exuding endearing charm despite not being especially memorable. But even the best shows tend to have uneven first seasons, and open-world stories in particular often struggle to find their footing before committing to a specific creative direction.

Amanda Tapping, who played the brave, resourceful Samantha Carter in "SG-1," leads "Sanctuary," where she slips into the shoes of Dr. Helen Magnus, a medical/scientific researcher who is keenly knowledgeable about Abnormals and wants to protect them from unnecessary harm. Tapping is far from the only "SG-1" veteran in "Sanctuary," as the series features around two dozen (!) actors from the explosively popular "SG-1." It's also interesting to note that the show's creator, Damian Kindler, previously wrote multiple "SG-1" episodes, while director Martin Wood was involved with major "Stargate" projects while the franchise was thriving.