Several Stargate Franchise Veterans Worked On This Underrated Sci-Fi Series
When "Stargate SG-1" premiered on Showtime in 1997, it breathed new life into Roland Emmerich's "Stargate," the 1994 sci-fi action-adventure flick that started it all. Before "SG-1," the "Stargate" franchise was a failed endeavor, as plans to expand beyond the original film fell through as it was still developing a fanbase. But when "Stargate SG-1" came around, it steadily attracted audiences even after its shift to the Syfy channel. This slow and steady progress culminated in 10 fantastic seasons of a beloved show, and the rest was history. "SG-1" promptly led to more associated titles such as "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe," which competently expanded upon intriguing lore and elevated "Stargate" to a rich, complex franchise that had much more to offer than just its titular gimmick.
It's not unusual for popular franchises to influence genre-adjacent stories that aspire to be of similar caliber, and Syfy's "Sanctuary" serves as a good example. This sci-fi fantasy series started airing in 2009, taking a more whimsical approach to the standard trope of otherworldly monsters existing within a vast galaxy. In "Sanctuary," the titular organization is responsible for tracking down and housing creatures known as Abnormals (pretty on the nose, that), and this basic premise gradually opens up to accommodate a more robust, interconnected world-building.
The first season of the series promises immense potential, with the story exuding endearing charm despite not being especially memorable. But even the best shows tend to have uneven first seasons, and open-world stories in particular often struggle to find their footing before committing to a specific creative direction.
Amanda Tapping, who played the brave, resourceful Samantha Carter in "SG-1," leads "Sanctuary," where she slips into the shoes of Dr. Helen Magnus, a medical/scientific researcher who is keenly knowledgeable about Abnormals and wants to protect them from unnecessary harm. Tapping is far from the only "SG-1" veteran in "Sanctuary," as the series features around two dozen (!) actors from the explosively popular "SG-1." It's also interesting to note that the show's creator, Damian Kindler, previously wrote multiple "SG-1" episodes, while director Martin Wood was involved with major "Stargate" projects while the franchise was thriving.
Sanctuary is a charming sci-fi fantasy that accomplishes a lot with a low-budget
Everyone from Christopher Heyerdahl (who played the villainous Wraith, Todd, in "Stargate SG-1") to Michael Shanks (who embodied Dr. Daniel Jackson in almost every "Stargate" title after 1994) appears in "Sanctuary." Watching the show prompts a constant cycling of the Pointing Rick Dalton meme, as you can identify at least one "Stargate" guest actor or series regular (Peter DeLuise! Agam Darshi! Jonathon Young! Peter Wingfield!) in a random episode of "Sanctuary." This can truly be fun if you are an ardent fan of the "Stargate" franchise, where these familiar faces are now a part of a distinctly different universe teeming with ghouls, beasts, and other funky Abnormals.
But even if you completely overlook the "Stargate" connection, "Sanctuary" has plenty to offer. For starters, it uses its limited budget to get tons of mileage out of the fun monster-of-the-week format, pouring all its energy into crafting compelling digital designs. Whenever monsters are involved in a series format, they present the exciting opportunity to draw from literature and legend, while also being able to occasionally bring folkloric entities to life. "Sanctuary" takes advantage of this, as the Abnormals do not have set behaviors or characteristics, making it easier to experiment with different monster designs and the kind of stories their aesthetic details convey. The series also put a spin on historical figures (like Nikola Tesla being an unhinged vampire in this universe!), introducing humanoid antagonists who keep things interesting in the absence of full-fledged monsters.
Still, the series often struggles with an originality problem, as nothing accomplished from a story perspective is experimental or groundbreaking across four seasons. But when expected to deliver within its means, "Sanctuary" is one of those overlooked sci-fi shows that deserve to be revisited, especially if you're a fan of old-school sci-fi worlds that feel unintentionally retro-futurist with time. Nostalgia is the name of the game here, and there's still some fun to be had when the story switches gears and opts for a more lore-centric expansion of its eccentric world.