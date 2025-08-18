Fans Of Stephen King's It Need To Watch This Forgotten Jessica Chastain Horror Movie

Stephen King's "It" is all about fear, filtered through the perspective of children. After all, childhood fears tend to be more visceral and vivid, manifesting in ways that adults cannot comprehend. This is also why the world of "It" features aloof, uninvolved adults who either turn a blind eye to the horrific events in Derry or participate in abusive cycles that end up hurting the already traumatized children.

Given how heavy this subject matter is, any adaptation of the novel would have to be both hard-hitting and tactful, which is exactly what Andy Muschietti's "It" manages to achieve. The dread sustained by the first film comes closest to the intense terror evoked by King's writing, with Derry coming to life like never before. Muschietti's follow-up, "It: Chapter Two," is more of a mixed bag, but it is a satisfying conclusion to the killer clown saga that also has a lot to say about cyclical trauma. Muschietti, however, is no stranger to character-driven horror, as his breakthrough flick "Mama" echoes some of his best directorial instincts that "It" has been praised for. King seems to agree with this sentiment, as he has likened the best aspects of "It" to "Mama" while praising the "visual lushness" in both films (via Movies.ie):

"Andy has the same things going in 'IT' as he had in 'Mama' – both movies have a visual lushness. But that visual lushness is always kept under control by the storytelling. The storytelling is always paramount in this movie. It never goes off track, never once. It holds onto the narrative thread completely so that everything else is just thrilling. You can really settle back and enjoy it. I like that."

King went on to praise the opening storm drain scene in "It," where Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) chases his paper boat and comes face-to-face with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Effective opener aside, King highlights how "real" the sequence feels, as the atmospheric dread ramps up the immediate danger Georgie is in (the loud, torrential rain and the shadows swirling on the puddles all add to this anxiety). Muschietti employs a similar tactic to heighten the stakes in "Mama" (a film strongly endorsed by Guillermo Del Toro!), so let's dig deeper into this overlooked horror flick.