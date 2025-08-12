Golden Girls Star Rue McClanahan Led A Forgotten Sitcom That's Impossible To Watch

The ultra-obscure 1978 sitcom "Apple Pie" was created by Norman Lear, the mastermind behind such shows as "All in the Family," "Maude," "One Day at a Time," and "The Jeffersons." His successes are legion and span many decades. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 101, leaving behind one of the largest legacies in the history of television. Every working comedian knows the legend of Norman Lear.

No one, however, remembers "Apple Pie," one of the master's greatest failures. "Apple Pie" was set in 1933, right smack in the middle of the Great Depression, in Kansas City, Missouri. Rue McClanahan, who would go on to star in "The Golden Girls," played the protagonist, Ginger-Nell Hollyhock, a lovelorn hairdresser. She lived with a rogue's gallery of "relatives," a fake family she culled together from newspaper want ads. She hired a "Grandpa" (Jack Gilford), a "daughter" named Anna (Caitlin O'Heaney), and a "son" named Junior (Derrel Maury). They also roomed with a charming con-man named Fast Eddie Murtaugh posing as her husband, played by the irrepressible Dabney Coleman. The sitcom involved predictable adventures about living as a group, facing trials as a fake family, and Ginger-Nell looking for love.

Norman Lear liked McClanahan because of her performances on "Maude," on which she played the character Vivian. Lear, knowing she could lead a series, built "Apple Pie" around her. The Depression-era setting was a little odd, but surely a genius like Norman Lear, with veteran TV actor/director Peter Bonerz directing every episode, could make it work. He couldn't. "Apple Pie" was canceled after only two episodes, which ran on September 23 and September 30, 1978. Six additional episodes were produced, but they never aired. The two remaining only ever aired the once, never working their way into reruns. There have been no home video releases of "Apple Pie," and no full episodes have leaked online. The series is effectively lost.