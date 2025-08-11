Why Archie Kao's Sheldon Jin Left Chicago P.D. After One Season

"Chicago P.D.'s" audience is fiercely loyal, just like anyone who's plugged into the larger "One Chicago" universe with "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and the short-lived "Chicago Justice." Early on, people could tell they were a part of something big brewing on broadcast TV, and the season 1 finale rewarded that investment. Archie Kao's Sheldon Jin was a valued member of the "Chicago P.D." team under Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), and viewers probably weren't expecting him to bite the dust so soon in the show's run. But "Chicago P.D.'s" showrunners had to demonstrate how serious things really were for this procedural, and Archie Kao's character was the vehicle to achieve that goal. Needless to say, the viewers were shook; these crime show ensembles usually stick together for at least two seasons before a drastic change goes down.

In an interview with TV Guide, "Chicago P.D." showrunner Matt Olmstead talked about making the decision to kill off Sheldon Jin so suddenly, and he instantly knew this was a big decision that would radiate out through the show. Olmstead shared that "it was intense. We were very close. We knew right away we were going to miss Archie a lot. That's a hard blow to take, but it made the finale really intense and kind of amazing." He's not kidding there; filming this kind of broadcast show is a massive time commitment and the cast had been together for an entire season by the time everyone realized what was coming!

Moves like this are common when a season 2 needs a massive hook to lure folks in, and unfortunately for Kao, Sheldon Jin was just the name to shock people watching at home. Fortunately, the showrunner says this wasn't motivated by any ill will whatsoever, and the crew is still really fond of the actor. Sometimes, to move a story forward, there are going to be familiar faces taken off the board unexpectedly; that's exactly what happened to the Intelligence Unit's sitting tech expert.