The Tom Hanks Movie You Completely Forgot Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin Was In

For many fans of the big blue boy scout, Tyler Hoechlin is considered one of the greatest live-action Superman actors to ever grace our screens. However, long before he suited up as Kal-El in the CW series "Supergirl" and "Superman & Lois," Hoechlin appeared opposite one of the greatest actors of our time in what was a massively unconventional project for his older co-star. Yes, at roughly 14 years old, Hoechlin starred alongside Oscar-winning legend Tom Hanks in director Sam Mendes' 2002 film adaptation of Max Allan Collins and Richard Piers Rayner's graphic novel, "Road to Perdition."

An incredible father-son road trip movie with an edge, "Road to Perdition" stars Hoechlin as Michael Sullivan Jr. The son of mobster hitman Michael Sullivan Sr. (Hanks), young Michael's life is upended after he inadvertently witnesses his father at work, forcing the pair of them to go on the run together. While the film certainly has a dark, cold-cut tone, it's ultimately a heartfelt story about parents wanting the best for their children. It's also one of the best comic book movies ever made and has Hoechlin and Hanks sharing the screen with the likes of Daniel Craig, Jude Law, and Paul Newman (in his final theatrical live-action role). Given all that, it's no wonder Hanks has such a strong affinity for it ... and why he can help but wonder why more people haven't seen it.