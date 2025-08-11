A '70s Sci-Fi Show Parodied Some Of Star Trek's Best Episodes

Few remember Buck Henry's sitcom "Quark," but those that do know they have access to a very special cult TV password. The series was set on a garbage scow in the year 2226, and the crew was tasked with sailing around the galaxy bagging up stray refuse. Captain Adam Quark (Richard Benjamin) kind of hated his job and aspired to greater things, but constant turns of bad luck kept him stuck. "Quark" was a slapstick spoof that lampooned sci-fi TV the same way that Henry's "Get Smart" spoofed spy movies.

In particular, "Quark" was a send-up of "Star Trek," and regularly satirized specific stories and plot points taken from single "Star Trek" episodes. It also poked fun at other pop sci-fi of the era, including "2001: A Space Odyssey," and old-timey space adventures, such as "Flash Gordon." Recall that "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969 but had become immensely popular in reruns, becoming a familiar pop culture institution by 1977. "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was only two years away. One can only theorize that the writers of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" named their Ferengi character after the title character on "Quark."

Buck Henry's series only lasted eight episodes, airing from February 24 to April 7 in 1978, before being swept from the airwaves and into trivia books. Sci-fi fans and lovers of the obscure, however, have sought it out and happily tell you it's actually an okay show. It even attempted (with scant success) to include a gender-fluid character named Gene, or Jean (Tim Thomserson), on the series. It's a progressive notion, but it's not handled terribly well. The character "flips" unexpectedly between male and female personalities, ultra-macho one moment and gentle in the next. Gene/Jean rely on a lot of gender stereotypes and a certain amount of queer panic.