Why Lauren Graham's Joan Bennett Left Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," which ran for two seasons and one Christmas TV movie special from 2020 to 2021, was a sweet, weird little show that never picked up an enormous audience — but if you're at all familiar with the series, you might wonder why Lauren Graham's Joan Bennett didn't stick around after the season 2 premiere.

Just as a quick reminder (or introduction, if you're unfamiliar with this series): "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a computer programmer living in San Francisco who's struggling with some family issues when something bizarre happens. While she's getting an MRI, there's an earthquake, and all of a sudden, Zoey gains a strange power: She can see people express their real feelings through song, a phenomenon that nobody else witnesses. As for Graham, her character Joan is Zoey's boss at SPRQ Point, a tech start-up.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about Graham's abrupt departure, creator Austin Winsberg explained that it was pretty simple: the COVID-19 pandemic meant that one of Graham's previous commitments got in the way. Specifically, she was attached to star in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" on Disney+, and that took precedence.

"I would have loved to have had more of her in season 2," Winsberg told the outlet. He continued:

"Unfortunately, the character of Joan was a victim of [COVID] scheduling. Lauren had committed to doing another show that was supposed to be done shooting by the time we went into production. But the pandemic changed all of that, and both shows ended up shooting at the same time. So, there was just no way for her to do both. However, the door is always open for Lauren and Joan to return, and nothing would make me happier than having her back. Lauren and Jane have such a great rapport when they are playing off of each other. And I feel very fortunate that we were able to get her at all."

Graham herself confirmed this in a post on X (then called Twitter) alongside the season 2 premiere. "Please watch the first episode of ['Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'] tonight! Joan is only there for a wee moment (plans to do more thwarted by pandemic-related scheduling issues), but I'm so excited to watch the incredible [Jane Levy] and company." Graham then signed the post with a "kiss" (a small "x") and the initial "L." So, how did Graham's Joan officially leave the show, and what did Winsberg say about how she would have factored into season 2 of the series?