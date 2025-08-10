Jon Hamm Made His Feature Film Debut In An Underrated Clint Eastwood Drama

"Mad Men" was not a television ratings sensation when it debuted on July 19, 2007, nor was it the rapturously praised critics' darling it would become over subsequent seasons. While it wasn't under-promoted, AMC was best known at the time as the anti-TCM, i.e. an airer of popular contemporary films broken up by commercials. It was a big hit with dads craving casual weekend viewing from the comfort of their couch.

While I was aware of "Mad Men" during its first season, I didn't feel compelled to add it to my Peak TV diet of "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "The Shield," and a handful of other shows. But a few months later, when I saw the season 1 DVD marked way down at a Barnes & Noble, I bought it on a whim. If nothing else, I'd probably enjoy a stylish drama set in the New York City advertising world of the 1960s. Of the cast, I was only aware of January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, and, of course, Robert Morse, but it took me only 10 minutes of the first episode for me to fall in love with the entire ensemble. And it made me wonder where the hell Hollywood had been hiding Jon Hamm for all these years.

Hamm's Don Draper was far from a lovable cad, but he was a powerfully seductive philanderer who looked spectacular in a suit and made you wish you could, if nothing else, carry yourself with such stunning èlan. Draper's other qualities — the womanizing, the alcoholism, the smoking — were not so attractive.

Nevertheless, Hamm came off as one of the handsomest men on the planet, which brings us back to the question of his discovery. How did he make it all the way to the age of 36 before breaking out as the star he was born to be? Turns out, I wasn't looking for Hamm in the right places.