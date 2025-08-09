Johnny Galecki Used A Wild Method To Act Drunk On The Big Bang Theory

Any actor will tell you that it's a tall order to convincingly play drunk; try too hard and you can come off as insincere, but it can also ring false if you don't go far enough with the act. According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," star Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter on Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's beloved CBS sitcom for 12 years and the same number of seasons, had a tricky way to convincingly fake his intoxication.

"Acting drunk is really hard to play, so I would ask Scott London, our prop master, to cut up a dish sponge into pieces, soak it in whiskey, and put it in a disposable coffee cup with a lid on it and give it to me," Galecki revealed to Radloff in the book. I would just smell that to bring some sense memory in and kind of stumble around a little bit and loosen up, which helped me a great deal."

According to Galecki, his co-star (and, for a while during filming, his real-life girlfriend) Kaley Cuoco, who portrayed Penny on the series, thought he was absolutely ridiculous. "And Kaley, of course, thought I was crazy," he laughed. "But what's what Scott London and I did for every drunk scene from then on. He'd be like, 'Don't tell them I'm doing this for you!' And I'd say, 'Scott, it's shards of dish sponge! It's not like I'm sucking a few drops of whiskey out of these things!'"

This is, to be clear, a really wild way to fake being drunk, but if sense memory worked for Galecki, so be it! Clearly, it helped for his drunk scenes with Penny, including one that "Big Bang Theory" fans particularly love.