Lily Allen Had A Completely Valid Reason For Turning Down A Game Of Thrones Cameo
Lily Allen is known around the world for her music, while her brother Alfie Allen is probably best known for his role on HBO's "Game of Thrones." What fans of either may not know, though, is that the two came close to crossing paths in Westeros. On "Game of Thrones," Alfie Allen played Theon Greyjoy, son and heir to King Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide) of the Iron Islands, who had been taken as the ward of Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean). Theon's story was one of the most brutal in the famously brutal series, seeing him betray the Starks only to be captured, tortured, mutilated, and enslaved by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).
Defying traditional fantasy series in its bleak and relentlessly violent depiction of a world inspired by the harsh realities of medieval England, there are plenty of valid reasons any actor might have turned down a role on "Game of Thrones." Though the series was monumentally successful, many of its stars had to be comfortable with excruciatingly violent scenes, full-frontal nudity, and uncomfortable topics such as incest. When Lily Allen was approached about appearing on the series, the role for which the producers had her in mind strayed a little too far into such creepy territory for comfort.
Lily Allen almost played her brother's on-screen sister in Game of Thrones
In a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2014, Lily Allen was asked about her brother's role on "Game of Thrones," and she revealed she had been asked about appearing in a "cameo" role on the series. The role she was apparently offered was rather more substantial than a cameo — Yara Greyjoy, Theon's sister. As fans of "Game of Thrones" will know, when Theon was first reunited with his sister, whom he had not seen since childhood, she posed as a stranger. Theon, a notorious womanizer, unwittingly flirted with Yara and began to touch her intimately. Understandably, Alfie Allen's actual sister wasn't thrilled about the prospect of appearing in such a scene with her real brother.
Revealing she had been offered the role of Yara on "Game of Thrones," Lily Allen said:
"But I've been asked to do a 'Game of Thrones' cameo, they asked me if I'd be interested in playing Theon's sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and s***. Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks. I would be open to doing a musical cameo like Sigur Ros, though."
As Allen mentioned, several musicians had musical cameos on "Game of Thrones" — including Sigur Rós, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay's Will Champion — drawing on their talents to bring to life the ditties and ballads of the world of Westeros.