Lily Allen Had A Completely Valid Reason For Turning Down A Game Of Thrones Cameo

Lily Allen is known around the world for her music, while her brother Alfie Allen is probably best known for his role on HBO's "Game of Thrones." What fans of either may not know, though, is that the two came close to crossing paths in Westeros. On "Game of Thrones," Alfie Allen played Theon Greyjoy, son and heir to King Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide) of the Iron Islands, who had been taken as the ward of Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean). Theon's story was one of the most brutal in the famously brutal series, seeing him betray the Starks only to be captured, tortured, mutilated, and enslaved by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

Defying traditional fantasy series in its bleak and relentlessly violent depiction of a world inspired by the harsh realities of medieval England, there are plenty of valid reasons any actor might have turned down a role on "Game of Thrones." Though the series was monumentally successful, many of its stars had to be comfortable with excruciatingly violent scenes, full-frontal nudity, and uncomfortable topics such as incest. When Lily Allen was approached about appearing on the series, the role for which the producers had her in mind strayed a little too far into such creepy territory for comfort.