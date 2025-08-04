In A Year As Hopeless As 2025, Star Trek Is The Best Pop Culture Medicine

It is 2025, and it feels like the bad guys are winning. Humanity is witnessing, just outside our windows, a steady and inexorable march toward fascism. The worst examples of humanity are actively and shamelessly re-writing the rules to their own selfish, money-grubbing, cruelty-inspired whims, and there seems to be little we can do to stop it. Corrupt billionaires are stripping the United States government for parts, all in the name of giving themselves more tax cuts.

Additionally, our rights are being stripped away swiftly and steady. Vulnerable groups are being pointedly ignored and actively placed back at risk. This is all being done because it's too much work for stone-hearted politicians and their sadism-fueled followers to learn what "compassion" means. There are undercurrents of eugenics and white supremacy flowing from the most powerful people on the planet. It's 2025, and we're in a dark, dark place.

Of course, we have the "Star Trek" franchise to remind us all hope isn't lost. Indeed, "Star Trek" will always be there, resting in the background, reminding us to feel hope. And not just a vague, blandly inspiring sense of hope — most blockbuster entertainment has a hopeful, happy ending — but a very palpable, workable theory of our survival. In fact, there's a very basic idea baked into the fictional history of the "Star Trek" universe: The bad guys won't win in the end. As "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry once imagined it, humanity will need to encounter its near-extinction before realizing its utopian future ... but the utopian future is our logical conclusion.

But "Star Trek" is no mere balm or escape in dark times; again, most blockbusters provide a winsome sense of hopefulness. Instead, the space opera property actually provides a blueprint as to how we should behave in a year like 2025. Roddenberry may not have intended to create an all-purpose survival tool in 1966, but right now, "Star Trek" feels especially important.