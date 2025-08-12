Is The Lovely Bones Based On A True Story?

When we first meet Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) in "The Lovely Bones," she's a regular 14-year-old girl who wants to become a photographer when she grows up. After her high school crush Ray Singh (Reece Ritchie) finally asks her out, Susie is over the moon and takes a scenic route home from school through a cornfield — where she meets George Harvey (Stanley Tucci), a neighbor of the Salmon family who lives alone and tells Susie that he has an expansive playroom for kids in his basement. Though Susie tries to escape what is clearly a pretty sinister bunker, George subdues her, and when Susie walks through her hometown and realizes nobody can see her, she finally realizes what happened: George killed her, and she never actually made it back above ground.

After Susie is transported to an afterlife only known as the "In-Between," she's given the opportunity to watch her friends and family grapple with her death back on Earth. She's not alone, either; in that liminal space, she meets and befriends Denise "Holly" Le Ang (Nikki SooHoo), another girl killed by George. Back in the world of the living, both Susie's father Jack (Mark Wahlberg) and sister Lindsay (Rose McIver) grow suspicious of George, who manages to evade suspicion when it comes to the authorities despite the efforts of local detective Len Fenerman (Michael Imperioli). As Jack and Lindsay try to uncover George's crimes, Susie's mother Abigail (Rachel Weisz) grows despondent, particularly when Susie's troubled grandmother Lynn (Susan Sarandon) comes to stay.

At first, it seems like Susie can't, for lack of a better phrase, "do anything" from her place in the "In-Between," but ultimately, she's able to briefly "possess" the body of her friend Ruth Connors (Carolyn Dando) and kiss Ray, fulfilling her final wish. Then, years after Susie's death, George attempts to abduct a young woman but is unable to prevent her from escaping his car; while he's stranded on the side of a snowy and steep road, he's hit by an icicle that dislocates his shoulder and when he trips, he falls to his death, all of which is presented as an act by Susie and his other victims.

After watching her family begin to heal from their trauma, Susie finally feels ready to leave the "In-Between" and ascend to heaven, closing the film with an introduction and a goodbye. "My name is Salmon, like the fish; first name Susie," she tells the audience. "I was 14 years old when I was murdered on December 6, 1973. I was here for a moment and then I was gone. I wish you all a long and happy life."