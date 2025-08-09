Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal Has A Meta Joke That Makes No Sense

This article contains a mild spoiler for "Twisted Metal" season 2.

Video game adaptations are all the rage in Hollywood. Long gone is the time when even the announcement of turning a video game into a film or TV show was considered instantly doomed by audiences. Nowadays, video game movies break box office records, while shows receive critical acclaim and earn awards. There are cinematic games like "The Last of Us" that just copy and paste the story onto the screen with minimal change, but also games with light plots that require more thought put into translating gameplay into a cohesive movie, like "Mortal Kombat" or "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

In a way, video games are the new comic books, and just like comic book movies are full of references for hardcore fans to delight themselves with, so do video game adaptations have plenty of references to their source material. These can be cameos from the game's original voice actors, to homages to specific aspects of the gameplay, and more.

Then there's "Twisted Metal," the Peacock show developed by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith, starring Anthony Mackie, which adapts the video game franchise of the same name created by David Jaffe and Scott Campbell. The games revolve around demolition derbies where players drive vehicles and try to murder each other with a variety of weapons in a tournament made up of weird little guys, eccentric killers, and racers that navigate the wasteland. The show, however, takes a different approach, with the first season being essentially a fetch quest, focusing more on developing original characters and its post-apocalyptic world. Only now, in season 2, the show is building up to the titular Twisted Metal tournament.

When it comes to Easter eggs, "Twisted Metal" takes them to a very meta — and confusing — level.