15 Popular Actors Who Sneak Into Movie Theaters

It's one thing for an actor to make a movie, to trust in the script and their fellow actors, to believe in the director, and to trust in their own performance. It's another thing to see the finished film with an audience at a premiere; it must be easy to get in your head about it, to fear that everyone's only clapping out of politeness because they know you're in the room. How can you know if the movie is any good? At a certain point, isn't everyone just telling you what they think you want to hear?

Plenty of actors have found a way to solve this problem, and that's to truly see their work through the eyes of the audience. The solution, it seems, is to become an audience member yourself, to sneak into the theater unnoticed and to watch how everyone around you is watching your movie. Are they laughing at all the right times? Are they sighing contentedly when you act out a romance? Are they applauding when you show up on screen, even though they don't know you're sitting behind them?

The actors on this list have gone public with the fact that they've gone incognito. Some were caught at the time, but plenty of others were able to save it for a talk show anecdote. Read on to learn which famous people might just be sitting next to you the next time you go to the movies.