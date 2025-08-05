How Old Is Steve Harrington In Stranger Things?

Because of the show's fraught production schedule over the last few seasons, it can be tricky at times to keep the "Stranger Things" timeline straight. The first season begins in November 1983. The core group of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are in the fall of their seventh-grade year, while Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) are sophomores in high school. Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), who starts the series as more of an ineffectual villain before reforming his ways, is a junior, which would make him 16 or 17.

Since the first episode, the show has covered about two and a half years, with season 2 set a year after season 1 in 1984, season 3 taking place in the summer of 1985, and season 4 covering the spring of 1986. An official synopsis from Netflix released alongside the "Stranger Things" season 5 teaser trailer claims that the show's upcoming final season will be set in the fall of 1987 — a year and a half after the end of season 4. That's the biggest in-universe time jump the series has had yet between seasons, which is curious given that Hawkins, Indiana, was already looking pretty much unlivable the last time we saw it, thanks to Vecna's encroaching rifts from the Upside Down and Dimension X.

In total, the show will cover about four years, putting the younger characters in the middle of high school, Nancy and Jonathan about a year and a half out from what would have been their graduation (before everything got messy), and making Steve about 21 for the final batch of episodes.