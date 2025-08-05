One Of Pamela Anderson's Worst Comedies Was A Homage To A Jim Carrey Classic
Pamela Anderson doesn't get enough credit for being a pretty decent comedic performer. One of her earliest acting gigs in the 1990s was a stint on "Home Improvement," which she left to star on "Baywatch." Similarly, as /Film's own Ethan Anderton noted in his review, she's "perfectly cast" in 2025's "The Naked Gun," bringing the laughs alongside Liam Neeson. But comedy can be tricky for anyone, especially when dealing with subpar material, like in 2008's "Blonde and Blonder."
As you can likely assess from the title, the film plays off the Jim Carrey classic "Dumb and Dumber." The two films have nothing to do with one another other than the names being similar and placing an emphasis on buffoonish people. Seeing how "Blondes are dumb" jokes were all the rage in the 2000s, Anderson and Denise Richards star as Dee Twiddle and Dawn St. Dom, respectively, two women who become fast friends after discovering they share a love for dance and have also been neighbors for the past year without realizing. There's some kind of Mafia plot going on as well, but it's mostly an excuse for Anderson and Richards to have fun and get into various misunderstandings.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its premise, the film wasn't warmly received. In fact, it only holds a score of 2.8/10 on IMDb, with multiple reviews on the platform calling it one of the worst movies ever made.
Pamela Anderson's Blonde and Blonder flopped at the box office
To be completely fair to "Blonde and Blonder," it's hard to get a lot of mileage in a film where the central conceit is that the two main characters are painfully clueless. It's kind of a miracle "Dumb and Dumber" works as well as it does, but that movie also had the benefit of coming out in the 1990s when Jim Carrey was one of the most popular actors around. Clearly, lightning didn't strike twice there, as both its prequel, "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd," and sequel, "Dumb and Dumber To," failed to impress critics. The latter even had the advantage of reuniting Carrey with Jeff Daniels, but it just didn't work out.
We don't blame you if this is the first time you've ever heard of "Blonde and Blonder." It barely made a blip at the box office, only grossing $779,273 globally. Over $546,000 of that came from ... Russia? Who would've guessed Russians were all about blonde jokes? But the main reason why Pamela Anderson probably signed on for the film is that it was a family affair. Her brother, Gerry Anderson, was one of the writers for it.
Pamela Anderson's projects in the 2000s mostly honed in on her looks. Case in point: "Stacked," the short-lived Fox sitcom in which she played a woman who gets a job in a bookstore (with most of the show's jokes focusing on the size of her breasts). But Anderson can soar with the right material, and if you need proof of that, check out the underrated "The Last Showgirl," which absolutely should've nabbed Anderson an Oscar nomination.