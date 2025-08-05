One Of Pamela Anderson's Worst Comedies Was A Homage To A Jim Carrey Classic

Pamela Anderson doesn't get enough credit for being a pretty decent comedic performer. One of her earliest acting gigs in the 1990s was a stint on "Home Improvement," which she left to star on "Baywatch." Similarly, as /Film's own Ethan Anderton noted in his review, she's "perfectly cast" in 2025's "The Naked Gun," bringing the laughs alongside Liam Neeson. But comedy can be tricky for anyone, especially when dealing with subpar material, like in 2008's "Blonde and Blonder."

As you can likely assess from the title, the film plays off the Jim Carrey classic "Dumb and Dumber." The two films have nothing to do with one another other than the names being similar and placing an emphasis on buffoonish people. Seeing how "Blondes are dumb" jokes were all the rage in the 2000s, Anderson and Denise Richards star as Dee Twiddle and Dawn St. Dom, respectively, two women who become fast friends after discovering they share a love for dance and have also been neighbors for the past year without realizing. There's some kind of Mafia plot going on as well, but it's mostly an excuse for Anderson and Richards to have fun and get into various misunderstandings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its premise, the film wasn't warmly received. In fact, it only holds a score of 2.8/10 on IMDb, with multiple reviews on the platform calling it one of the worst movies ever made.