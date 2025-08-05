Why Winona Ryder Was Fired From Marlon Brando's The Freshman

A month prior to the release of "Heathers," the American moviegoing public was warned that a couple of upstart film brats had concocted an unspeakably cruel dark comedy about the epidemic of teen suicide. The critics were generally impressed, but some worried that communities that had been traumatized by this tragedy in real life would picket theaters playing the movie (or worse). "Heathers" was toying with raw emotions, we were told. A storm was coming, one that could end the careers of director Michael Lehmann, screenwriter Daniel Waters, and the rising star duo of Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

New World Pictures obviously wanted "Heathers" to be a sleeper hit, but the combination of the film's subject matter and the company's limited resources placed it at an immediate disadvantage. So, it toe-dipped with a 35-screen opening on March 31, 1989. The movie's per-screen average was encouraging for an indie, but not the stuff of an ambitious expansion. But this was 1989. No internet or social media meant word of mouth could take a couple of weeks to build. Had New World let its marketing department go wild, it would've greenlit a campaign that touted "Heathers" as the anti-John Hughes film that would light a fire under the ass of an aimless generation. Indeed, two weeks later, it could've been dominating every magazine's and newspaper's culture section. But the studio was afraid of the movie it'd made, and, after the film topped out at 54 screens during its third weekend, threw in the towel and declared "Heathers" a box office bust.

So, there was no blowback from "Heathers." Almost. One person lost a gig, and, of course, it was the movie's female lead.