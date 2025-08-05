Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Perfect Cameo On A Cult Leslie Nielsen Series

Every episode of the 1982 Jerry Zucker/Jim Abrahams/David Zucker comedy series "Police Squad!" featured a special guest star. The first episode, "A Substantial Gift (The Broken Promise)," featured a special appearance by Lorne Greene. The second episode, "Ring of Fear (A Dangerous Assignment)," featured Georg Stanford Brown. The third episode, "The Butler Did It (A Bird in the Hand)," starred Robert Goulet. Most fun for Trekkies was episode four, "Revenge and Remorse (The Guilty Alibi)," which featured a post "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" William Shatner. The final two episodes featured Florence Henderson in "Rendezvous at Big Gulch (Terror in the Neighborhood)" and William Conrad in "Testimony of Evil (Dead Men Don't Laugh)." And that was it; the series only lasted six episodes.

The gag with all the celebrity cameos on "Police Squad!" was that the stars never lived past the opening credits. Lorne Green was merely pushed out of a speeding car with a knife in his chest; Brown was crushed by a falling safe; Florence Henderson was seen extracting a pie from the oven while singing "Put On a Happy Face" when she was suddenly mowed down by machine gun fire; Robert Goulet was executed by firing squad; and William Conrad was... also pushed out of a speeding car with a knife in his chest. Once they were dead, they were dead. Shatner, at the very least, got to have the most dramatic death of the celebrity stars. In his mere seconds of time on "Police Squad!," Shatner got to live out a whole miniature drama.

If one were to compile the collected screen time of all six celebrity cameos, it would last about 70 seconds. The celebrities never appeared in the show proper; the action always shifted to LAPD lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) and his stone-faced, slapstick investigations. The show was one of the funniest of all time; too funny to live, really. Hence, why it only lasted six episodes.